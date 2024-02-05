Shreyas Iyer's magic moment on-field to run out Ben Stokes sends body blow to England | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Shreyas Iyer.

England's hopes for a win in the second Test against India copped off a major blow when Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of magic on-field on day 4 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Chasing a target of 399, the English side played some fearless cricket but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They suffered a huge blow to their expectations when Iyer ended England skipper Ben Stokes' stay at the crease with a run-out.

England made a cautious start in the second session after losing five wickets in the opening session for 127 runs. Stokes and Ben Foakes looked to absorb the pressure at the start of the middle session by negotiating the threat posed by the bowlers. However, they suffered a body blow when Stokes got run out in the first hour of the middle session.

The run-out incident took place in the 53rd over of England's chase when Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl his second over in the second session. Foakes was on strike as Ashwin bowled one fuller on the sticks. Foakes got the inside part of his bat with the ball going in front of mid-wicket. Iyer came charging from mid-wicket, picked the ball and sent a throw one-handed to hit the stumps on a direct throw. Stokes was agonisingly short as he possibly saw the hopes dwindling with his wicket.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson