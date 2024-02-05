Monday, February 05, 2024
     
IND vs ENG: Injury setback for India, star player to miss fourth day of Vizag Test against England

IND vs ENG: India have asked England to chase 399 in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Shubman Gill scored a century in the second innings.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2024 10:05 IST
Shubman Gill, IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players.

In an injury setback for the Indian cricket team, star batter Shubman Gill has picked up an issue with his index finger and will be missing out from taking the field on the fourth day of the Vizag Test, BCCI informed. Gill hurt his index finger on day 2 while fielding.

India are defending 399 against England in the second Test of the five-match series as they look to bounce back after being 1-0 down. Gill was the cornerstone in the team's second innings as he struck a century at number three. Due to his 104, the Men in Blue scored 255 and gave a 399-run target to the visitors.

BCCI confirmed Gill's absence on their social media account. "UPDATE: Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," BCCI wrote on X. Sarfaraz Khan has come in as a substitute fielder for Gill. The news came at the start of the fourth day of the match. 

More to follow...

