No Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami in IND vs BAN clash, Paras Mhambrey confirms India's Playing combination

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team is all set to have a go at Bangladesh in their 4th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are on a three-match winning streak as they have downed sides like Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in the marquee tournament. The hosts now have eastern neighbors Bangladesh waiting as the teams gear up for the clash in Pune. Meanwhile, India's bowling coach has highlighted that there won't be any change in the Playing XI for the Bangladesh clash.

Ravichandran Ashwin has played only one match for India in the ongoing tournament. His maiden outing came when India defeated Australia in their tournament opener on a spin-friendly Chepauk track. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has not been part of any of the three matches, being second fiddle due to his inability to bat like Shardul Thakur. As fans would have expected that the team might start a rotation policy before the tournament heads into the business end, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has brushed apart any such speculations.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Mhambrey said, "It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. We want to carry this momentum to the next game as well." The coach claimed that it is hard to sit players like Shami on the bench but the team management is having clear conversations with the pacer. "Honestly, it is never easy to see. But right now the conversations are on, we had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad the message from us is clear we pick a team we feel is the best for that wicket. Sometimes you will miss out, someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) will miss out and I think that is the communication we had with him (and) we were very clear," he added.

'Ravi Ashwin is a great lad': Mhambrey

The bowling coach then heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for being a proper team man. "He has been a great lad, he understands that he is a great team guy. I have never seen him grumpy, I have never seen him complaining at any time in any of the last few years that he has been with us," the former India International said.

No place for Suryakumar Yadav

Mhambrey further shed light on Suryakumar Yadav. He hailed him a 'champion' player but reasoned that there is no place for him too. Surya is a champion, he is a match-winner for you. He has shown (it) to you. He is a difficult batsman to bowl anywhere, look at the fine leg area (and) you need to get it covered, you look at third man (and) you need to get it covered. You bring covers up and he starts hitting out there. He is a 360 (degree) player.

“It is a difficult decision, like Ashwin, like Shami. Surya is a quality player, (but) it is difficult to get someone like him. You need to create an opportunity for him to play, but the question then (gets) asked is Who do you replace him with? We do not have a slot for him right now but we all know what he brings to the table. If an opportunity arises, he will get his game," he said.

