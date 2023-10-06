IND vs BAN: Tilak Varma shows off mom-dad tatoo, pays tribute to parents in record-breaking fifty | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SONYLIV Tilak Varma

IND vs BAN: India batter Tilak Varma displayed his firepower in the semifinal match against Bangladesh as he smoked a blistering fifty in the 97-run chase at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. Varma's 55-run knock propelled Ruturaj Gaikwad's side to a comprehensive 9-wicket win to take the Men in Blue into the Gold medal match at the Games. Varma registered a record-breaking fifty for India in the penultimate clash and then displayed a heart-winning gesture on the field.

Varma cruised to his second T20I fifty in 25 balls. The 55-run knock included 6 sixes and 2 fours. After reaching the milestone, the 20-year-old displayed an eye-catching celebration. Varma pulled up his India jersey to show his mom and dad's tatoo near his ribcage and joined his hands, feeling thankful for the knock. He later revealed the reason for his special celebration and dedicated it to his parents and Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira. "The celebration for my mom, I was a bit down in the last few games, I included my best friend 'Samaira' in that as well," Varma said to the broadcasters after the match-winning fifty. The star batter has now posted the video of his celebration on social media. "For ma, who brings me out of tough phases, who’s always stood by me and is my biggest motivation," he wrote in a video shared on Instagram.

Watch the celebration video here:

The 20-year-old became the youngest player to score a T20I fifty in knockouts. Varma also the highest T20I score by an Indian at age 20 or less, bettering his 51-run knock that he against West Indies.

Highest run-knock at age 20 or less

Name Score Tilak Varma 55* Tilak Varma 51 Rohit Sharma 50* Tilak Varma 49* Tilak Varma 39

India defeated Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the Games. The Indian team gunned down the 97-run target inside 9.2 overs with 9 wickets in hand. The Men in Blue assured India of another medal as they booked a place in the Gold medal match.

