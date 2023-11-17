IND vs AUS weather report: How does forecast look for World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on November 19?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, November 19. The two form sides deservedly are in the final having been on winning streaks of their own, which is a result of consistent and collective performance of both. While India are still the only unbeaten team in the tournament with 10 wins in a row, Australia have now won eight matches on the bounce and the final promises to be a cracker.

Indian batters are in full flow, with four out of the top five having scored centuries in the tournament while the bowlers have been relentless and at the top of their game, with Mohammed Shami taking the cake being the top wicket-taker so far. On the other hand, Australia have found players to put their hand up at different junctures in the tournament whether it was Adam Zampa in a few games, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh with the bat at different times and Glenn Maxwell's superhuman knock is there for everyone to see.

India-Australia in front of 1.3 Lakh roaring fans at the world's largest stadium? It couldn't have been a better script than that.

The last time a final took place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, rain played a massive role in the summit clash of IPL in May earlier this year. However, this time, there's nothing like that as the forecast suggests the day clear as daylight.

As per Accuweather, the forecast for Sunday, November 19 for Ahmedabad looks absolutely clear. There is a zero per cent chance of rain, hence all 100 overs should take place without any interruption in the World Cup final. The temperatures are set to hover around a high of 33 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. The sun will shine in its full glory but the temperature will reduce as the day progresses when the evening sets in.

