IND vs AUS Player Battles: Can Adam Zampa once again be Virat, Rohit and KL Rahul's biggest nightmare? I Stats

Adam Zampa could once again be India's biggest nightmare as Team India prepare for the final T20I against the Aussies on Sunday (September 25). The Australian spinner has got the better of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on multiple occasions and will once again be one of the biggest nightmares India could face in the series decider.

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

On three occasions the Australian dismissed the former India captain Virat Kohli and will be looking to add to his tally on Sunday as well. Virat was dismissed by Zampa in the last match while he searches for redemption this time around.

Inn - 11

Runs - 73

Fows - 3

Rohit Sharma vs Adam Zampa

On the flip side, Rohit Sharma has also faced troubles facing Zampa as he was dismissed thrice by the spinner. Rohit has faced the spinner on 11 occasions and scored 73 runs and will try to avoid any blunder against the spinner, with him scalping three wickets in the last match.

Inn - 11

Runs - 73

Fows - 3

KL Rahul vs Adam Zampa

On seven occasions have the two met in the T20I format and on two occasions Zampa has got the better of his opposite number. In 11 matches Rahul has been able to score 54 runs which again highlights how he has struggled against Zampa.

Inn - 7

Runs - 54

Fows - 2

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. With the series on the line and an eye on the T20 World Cup, both teams would like to iron out any flaws in their respective line-ups.

Australia won the 1st T2OI, while India came storming back to win the shortened 2nd game by six wickets.

