MS Dhoni ends mystery! Here's what he announced on Social media

MS Dhoni announcement: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday posted on his Facebook that he will soon give some exciting news on Sunday at 2 PM. The fans were waiting for the former Indian star in excitement. Meanwhile, Dhoni ended the mystery after he went live on Social media.

In a brand promotion, Dhoni has launched Oreo again in India. The brand was earlier launched in 2011 and India won the World Cup that year. In the brand promotion, the veteran CSK player Dhoni linked the brand's previous launch and the World Cup win to the current scenario. He said "Oreo was launched in 2011 and India won the World Cup in 2011. This year there is another World Cup and if Oreo can launch again...,"Dhoni paused while the crowd repeated, "India can win the World Cup again."

Dhoni further reflected other similarities between the 2011 World Cup winning time and the current time of launching the biscuit brand. He said that the team's jersey is also similar to the one in 2011 and his hair style is also similar to that of 2011, which indicates that India can win the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

"Same jersey, same hairstyle. I am bringing back 2011, you also bring. Because to create history, we need to recreate history," the 2011 World Cup-winning captain added and walked.

India is eyeing a World Cup since they won the 2011 edition of it. The men in blue have not won an ICC trophy since their win in England in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy. In both the recent 50-over World Cups, India has reached the semifinals but failed to make it to the summit clash. In the T20 format, India played in the 2014 finals but could not win and the team was in the last four in the 2016 edition of it.

This year, India is all set to stage a challenge in Australia when the T20 World Cup kicks off on October 16. The men in blue will play their first match on 23rd October against Pakistan.

