IND vs AUS 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score, Day 2: Ashwin batting cautiously with Rohit Sharma

The overnight Indian batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin makes a careful start on Day 2. As heard in the pitch report earlier today, the ball is spinning a bit more than yesterday. Lyon and Murphy are creating some trobles but they are being negotiated by the Indians.
Indian team skipperRohit Sharma batted brilliantly on the first day and he will resume the second day's play with Ravichandran Ashwin who was sent out to bat after KL Rahul dismissed Todd Murphy.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News