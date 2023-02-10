Friday, February 10, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score, Day 2: Ashwin batting cautiously with Rohit Sharma
IND vs AUS 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score, Day 2: Ashwin batting cautiously with Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score, Day 2: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur will be witness to high-octane clash between India and Australia. India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they will put their best foot forward to defend the title.

Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2023 9:48 IST
IND vs AUS, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma
IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2

IND vs AUS 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score, Day 2: Ashwin batting cautiously with Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score, Day 2: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy returns to India after a span of six long years. Rohit Sharma's Indian team is all set to take on Pat Cummins' Australian team in this four match Test series. The match is being played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates

  Feb 10, 2023 9:48 AM (IST)

India make careful start

    India make careful start

    The overnight Indian batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin makes a careful start on Day 2. As heard in the pitch report earlier today, the ball is spinning a bit more than yesterday. Lyon and Murphy are creating some trobles but they are being negotiated by the Indians.

  • Feb 10, 2023 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin to start proceedings for India

    Indian team skipperRohit Sharma batted brilliantly on the first day and he will resume the second day's play with Ravichandran Ashwin who was sent out to bat after KL Rahul dismissed Todd Murphy.

