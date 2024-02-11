IND vs AUS: High-flying Australia halt India's juggernaut to claim fourth U19 Men's World Cup title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mahli Beardman against India at the U19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni

Australia registered a huge 79-run win against India to clinch the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 title on Sunday, February 11. Hugh Weibgen-led Australian side displayed an impressive all-round performance to end the defending champions's unbeaten run in 12 matches to clinch their fourth youth World Cup title and first since 2010.

Harjas Singh's fifty and unbeaten 46 from Oliver Peake helped Australia post a total of 253/7 while batting first in Benoni. India, who displayed utter dominance throughout the tournament, never seemed in control while chasing a tough total and eventually were bowled out on just 174 in 43.5 overs.

Both teams entered the game with an unbeaten run and with close victories in the semis. Weibgen won the crucial toss at Willowmoore Park and elected to bat first with Charlie Anderson replacing Tom Campbell in the only change. India fielded the same playing eleven that recorded a thrilling win against South Africa.

In-form Raj Limbani gave India a perfect start by removing Sam Konstas on a duck in the third over. But in-form Weibgen and Harry Dixon quickly balanced the momentum by adding 78 runs for the second wicket.

Naman Tiwari gave India a breakthrough in the 21st over by removing Weibgen on 48 and then Dixson on 42 in the 23rd over. But runs kept coming for Australia with Harjas Singh scoring his first fifty in the tournament and Oliver Peake dominating the closing overs with 46* off 43 balls knock. Raj Limbani took three wickets for 38 while Naman Tiwari bagged two for India.

Chasing the highest target in the final of the tournament history, India lost Arshin Kulkarni to Vidler in the third over after registering another low-scoring knock. Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan then added 37 runs for the second wicket to keep India alive in the game.

In-form pacer Mahli Beardman shifted the momentum towards Australia with Musheer's wicket in the 13th over and then stunned the Boys in Blue with the wicket of captain Uday Saharan in the 17th over. India also lost Sachin Dhas cheaply in the 20th over as Australian bowlers displayed impressive spells with timely wickets.

Beardman ended India's hopes with Adarsh Singh's wicket in the 31st over who top-scored with 47 off 77 balls. Abhishek Murugan tried to delay the defeat by smashing 42 off just 46 balls, adding a 46-run stand for the ninth wicket with Naman Tiwari.

Callum Vidler dismissed Abhisekh in the 41st over and then Tom Straker put India out of misery with Saumy Pandey's wicket in the 44th over. Beardman and Raf MacMillan took three wickets each with the former claiming the Player of the Match award in the final for 3/15 in seven overs figures.

India U19 Playing XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

Australia U19 Playing XI: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler