Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER/INDIA TV India vs Australia 4th T20I Live

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score: India to bat first after Australia win toss, make 4 huge changes

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Updates: India will be hurt by the loss in the third T20I against Australia in the ongoing five-match series but won't be too disappointed as they had the match in their grasp for 38 overs and it was only the last two where it got away. The bowlers will need to pull up their socks given how poor they were at the death in the last game. A couple of changes are expected in the line-up with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar joining the squad. For Australia, however, it is the exact opposite given that all of their World Cup stars, except Travis Head, have returned home citing workload and will have their young stars from the Big Bash League feature in the remaining two games and will know that they have their task cutout.

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News