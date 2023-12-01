Friday, December 01, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score: India to bat first after Australia win toss, make 4 huge changes
IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score: India to bat first after Australia win toss, make 4 huge changes

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live: Team India will hope to seal the five-match T20 series against Australia, an attempt which was delayed by the visitors as they stayed alive with a first win in the last game. A couple of players will return for India and the hosts will hope for a better outing.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2023 18:42 IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I Live
India vs Australia 4th T20I Live

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Score: India to bat first after Australia win toss, make 4 huge changes

India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Updates: India will be hurt by the loss in the third T20I against Australia in the ongoing five-match series but won't be too disappointed as they had the match in their grasp for 38 overs and it was only the last two where it got away. The bowlers will need to pull up their socks given how poor they were at the death in the last game. A couple of changes are expected in the line-up with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar joining the squad. For Australia, however, it is the exact opposite given that all of their World Cup stars, except Travis Head, have returned home citing workload and will have their young stars from the Big Bash League feature in the remaining two games and will know that they have their task cutout.

India vs Australia, 4th T20I Live Updates

  • Dec 01, 2023 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia make five changes as World Cup stars return home

    Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

  • Dec 01, 2023 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India make four changes, Iyer returns

    Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

  • Dec 01, 2023 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia win toss, opt to field

    As expected, Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl first on the expected lines given there was dew to come and the wicket looked good.

  • Dec 01, 2023 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Raipur pitch report: Another high-scoring game on the cards

    The pitch report by Murali Karthik and Matthew Hayden suggested that it will be another high-scoring game in the series as the wicket looked good and the captain winning the toss will want to chase.

  • Dec 01, 2023 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India will aim to seal the series

    A loss in the third T20I in Guwahati meant India had to wait for one more game to be able to seal the series, having won the first two matches. Australia stayed alive in the series while they will be hoping to take it to the decider.

  • Dec 01, 2023 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India take on Australia in fourth T20I in Raipur

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

