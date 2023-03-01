Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Shubman Gill to open with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul rested

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The Indian team management has rested KL Rahul for the third test match that is being played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. Shubman Gill has been included in the playing XI and will open with Rohit Sharma

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 9:29 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Shubman Gill
Image Source : AP KL Rahul and Shubman Gill

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: This was coming for a very long time. The Indian management tried to back KL Rahul for a very long time and did their very best, but it all boils down to form. The former India vice-captain has been extremely mediocre and lackluster in recent times and the problem just does not seem to end. Unfortunately for KL Rahul, he has failed to perform across formats. He was the vice-captain for the first two Test matches, but courtesy of his dismal performances, he was relieved of his duties for the 3rd and 4th Test match.

The Indin team management has finally taken a call and have rested KL Rahul for the 3rd Test match that is to be played in Indore. Shubman Gill has been in some splendid touch this year. Last year when India travelled to Bangladesh for two Test matches, Shubman Gill brought up his maiden Test ton. The youngster has scored 3 white ball centuries this year which also includes a knock of over 200 against New Zealand. Former India coach Ravi Shastri was pretty vocal about giving Gill a go ahead of KL Rahul.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others train at Holkar Stadium

Much to Shubman Gill's misfortune, Mitchell Starc has returned for Australia, a seamer who troubles him. Gill might have a few problems while facing Starc but if he gets his eye in, then he might reap some sweet results for himself. KL Rahul did have loads of problems and it seems as if he will lose his place in the side for the finals of the World Test Championship too if Gill ends up performing well in the last two Test matches. 

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

