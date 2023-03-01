IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon shatters Shane Warne's unique record as Aussie star shines in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nathan Lyon breaks Shane Warne's record

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia's spin wizard Nathan Lyon achieved a major feat in the third test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar series against India. The off-spinner was among the Aussie spinners to shine on Day 1 as India's batting collapsed in the Indore Test. He took three wickets in India's 109-run innings and scaled a big feat in Test cricket.

The star spinner shattered the record of former Australia legend Shane Warne when he took his second wicket in the innings. Lyon surpassed Warne to become the leading visiting wicket-taker in Asia. Lyon first levelled Warne's record of 127 wickets in Asia when he took his first wicket in the match. He then raced ahead of the Australian legend when he scalped his second wicket in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. After that, he also took another wicket, taking his tally to 129 wickets in Asia.

Most wickets by a visiting bowler in Asia:

N Lyon- 129

S Warne- 127

D Vettori- 98

D Steyn- 92

J Anderson- 82

C Walsh- 77

Australia dominated on the opening day of the Indore Test. They first cleaned India up for 109 before smashing 156 with the loss of only 4 wickets. India might have fancied their chances at the Holkar Stadium after analyzing the nature of the wicket in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja landed the first blow by dismissing Travis Head, but even after that Australia piled up runs and took a handsome 47-run lead with 6 wickets in hand. Jadeja was the only wicket-taker for India as he took 4. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne along with Steve Smith took the Aussie batting to a good position. Australia are currently at 156/4. India would want to get them as quickly as possible on Day 2.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

