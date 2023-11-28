IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score: India eye series win against Australia in Guwahati

Tuesday, November 28, 2023
     
The Men in Blue are riding the crest of a wave with two consecutive wins in the ongoing T20I series. They defeated the Aussies by two wickets in a cliffhanger at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam before emerging victorious in Thiruvananthapuram in the 2nd T20I.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I.

In a bid to put the disappointment of the recently concluded ODI World Cup final behind, India will look to get the better of the Matthew Wade-led side in the 3rd T20I to claim a series win. The 3rd T20I is slated to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and the Men in Blue seem favourites to claim the contest.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been exceptional as a leader in the series thus far and all his teammates are rallying behind him. 

Live updates :IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score: Men in Blue aim to claim series win against Australia

  • Nov 28, 2023 5:50 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Fun time with Ishan Kishan!

    India's emerging wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan featured in a fun segment ahead of the 3rd T20I. Enjoy his rib-tickling answers as Team India gears up for the Aussie challenge in Guwahati.

  • Nov 28, 2023 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs Australia 3rd T20I

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between the hosts India and Australia. Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is going to play host to the contest and a win in the match will help India clinch the series. Kindly stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest and instant updates about the game.

