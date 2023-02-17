IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin achieves magnanimous records in Delhi | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravichandran Ashwin | File Photo

Ravichandran Ashwin, like he did in the 1st Test, spun Australians out like it was nothing and broke the back of the Aussie batting line-up, getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. He also got rid of Alex Carey and entered himself into an elite list of players who have 100 more wickets against a single opposition in Test cricket.

Not only this, Ashwin now also has 700 wickets in his first-class career.

Test Cricket: Bowlers With Most Wickets Against Single Opposition

Shane Warne: 195 vs England

Dennis Lille: 167 vs England

Curtly Ambrose: 164 vs Englabd

Glenn McGrath: 157 vs England

Ian Botham: 148 vs Australia

Steve Smith: Ashwin's Bunny?

Apart from his regular bowling landmarks, Ashwin also became the only bowler in Test cricket to dismiss Steve Smith twice on a duck. Well, that's something!

Not only Ashwin, with his partner in crime, Ravindra Jadeja too, went on a record-breaking spree as the CSK player reached the coveted 250-wicket landmark in the 2nd Test in Delhi by dismissing Usman Khawaja. With that, Jadeja became only the 8th Indian bowler to scalp 250 wickets in Test cricket. He also became the 4th Indian to take 250 wickets and score 2500 Test runs. Other than him - Kapil Dev, Ravi Ashwin and Anil Kumble have also acheived the feat. Not only this, he also became the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs.

Indian's With Most Wickets In Test Cricket

Anil Kumble: 619

Ravichandran Ashwin: 549

Kapil Dev: 434

Harbhajan Singh: 417

Zaheer Khan: 311

Ishant Sharma: 311

Bishan Singh Bedi: 266

Ravindra Jadeja: 250*

