IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Pat Cummins wins toss, opts to bat first in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Team India are 1-0 up in this ongoing Test series. The action has now shifted to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi where the Aussies will try and nullify India's lead

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2023 9:19 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS 2nd Test

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Pat Cummins wins toss, opts to bat first in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi will witness another clash between India and Australia. The visitors were defeated by India in the first Test match that was played in Nagpur. India haven't lost a Test match in Delhi since 1987 and they will try and keep their streak alive.

Live updates :IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, Latest Updates

  • Feb 17, 2023 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Only one pacer in Australian side

    Australia's Playing XI consists of only one pacer in the form of Pat Cummins while there is still no place for Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.

  • Feb 17, 2023 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Australia's Playing XI

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

  • Feb 17, 2023 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    India's Playing XI

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

  • Feb 17, 2023 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Pat Cummins wins toss and opts to bat first

    Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first as he looks to stop India's winning run.

  • Feb 17, 2023 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Big day for Cheteshwar Pujara

    Cheteshwar Pujara will reach a special milestone today as he will play in his 100th Test match for India. Only 12 other players have played in more 100 or more Tests for India. 

  • Feb 17, 2023 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    15 minutes to go for Toss

    We are 15 minutes away from the start as India take on Australia.Both captains are around the pitch doing the final inspection while the players warm-up.

  • Feb 17, 2023 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    Toss at 9:00 AM

    Toss will take place at 9:00 AM as both teams prepare for the high-voltage encounter with the action starting at 9:30 AM.

  • Feb 17, 2023 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Pimpale

    And we are live from Delhi

    Hello and a warm welcome to Day 1 of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India take on Australia at the Arun Jailtey Stadium in Delhi. India will look to extend their lead in the series having beaten the opposition by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur. For Australia, they will lookto stop India's winning run.

