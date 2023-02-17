IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1: Pat Cummins wins toss, opts to bat first in Delhi

Australia's Playing XI consists of only one pacer in the form of Pat Cummins while there is still no place for Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first as he looks to stop India's winning run.
Cheteshwar Pujara will reach a special milestone today as he will play in his 100th Test match for India. Only 12 other players have played in more 100 or more Tests for India.
We are 15 minutes away from the start as India take on Australia.Both captains are around the pitch doing the final inspection while the players warm-up.
Toss will take place at 9:00 AM as both teams prepare for the high-voltage encounter with the action starting at 9:30 AM.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 1 of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India take on Australia at the Arun Jailtey Stadium in Delhi. India will look to extend their lead in the series having beaten the opposition by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur. For Australia, they will lookto stop India's winning run.
