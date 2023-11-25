IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Weather: Rain threat looms over Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on November 25, 2023

India and Australia return to action as they clash in the second T20I match of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26. India pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win in the first game in Visakhapatnam to take a 1-0 lead but are facing a rain threat in the upcoming match.

Suryakumar Yadav-led side struggled while bowling first in the series opener with Josh Inglis' 47-ball hundred helping Australia score 208 runs. But Suryakumar led by example by smashing 80 runs and a late finish from Rinku Singh helped India record the highest successful chase in their T20I history.

Indian bowlers will be looking for an improved performance after an abysmal display in the first match. This will be the first T20I match to be played at Greenfield International Stadium and the management is likely to tinker with their winning combination.

On the other hand, Australia have World Cup 2023 winners Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Adam Zampa on the bench and can be utilized in the second match to level the series. Head is expected to replace Steve Smith and open an innings while Maxwell can come in for Marcus Stoinis to provide a superior all-round touch.

Thiruvananthapuram weather report for Sunday, November 26

However, a threat of rain looms over Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. There were mild rain showers on Saturday and early pictures of the stadium suggest a wet outfield. According to a weather report from the Accuweather website, there is a 55% chance of precipitation on Sunday so fans can expect rain playing a spoilsport during the 2nd T20I match.

Australia squad:

Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie.

India squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharma.

