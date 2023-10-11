IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for India vs Afghanistan match in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on Afghanistan in their second match of World Cup 2023 in Delhi

Team India will be up against Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. The Men in Blue survived a scare after a top-order collapse against Australia in their campaign opener to register a smart win to beat the five-time world champions. Afghanistan might be a weaker opponent but no games are easy in this World Cup and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aware of it.

Afghanistan were skittled out for a paltry 156 in their first game against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. While the batters will enjoy the Delhi wicket given a belter of a pitch and small boundaries, they will hope that their bowlers can come to the party against India as they have to play on the same wicket as well. Since skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned after the win against Australia about their horse-for-courses approach, the Indian line-up might be in for a change on a batting pitch in Delhi as compared to the turner in Chennai where they could play three spinners.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for India vs Afghanistan

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during its first game of the World Cup surprised one and all. Usually, a slow and low surface where the ball turns and grips, saw a belter being laid out and some records being broken including the highest team total and highest aggregate in a match in the World Cups. The surface will remain similar for the Wednesday clash between India and Afghanistan and hence it could backfire for the spin-heavy attack of the visitors. The surface will stay true and the ball will come nicely on the bat and hence the Afghan spinners might not get the required assistance.

It is going to be yet another high-scoring game and with the onset of winter, dew will be a big factor in Delhi. Hence, the captain winning the toss might opt to field first given the small boundaries.

