Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India will take on Afghanistan in the final of the men's cricket competition in Asian Games 2023

IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: Team India wins toss and opts to bowl in Gold medal match

IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: In its first appearance in the cricket competition in the Asian Games, the Indian men's team has qualified for the Gold medal match and will be up against Afghanistan in the summit clash. The second-string Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side beat Nepal in their first match in the quarter-final by 23 runs after the latter threatened to chase down the 203-run target. But some good bowling the middle overs and at the death helped India defend a strong score. The semi-final was a rather cakewalk as they beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets. Afghanistan are coming into the final after beating Pakistan and will hope to script history by beating India in the final. Who will win the Gold medal? My guess is as good as yours, so follow our live updates for the event as Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to bowl first-

