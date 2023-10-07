Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
  IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: Team India wins toss and opts to bowl in Gold medal match
India overcame Nepal in the quarter-final and then Bangladesh in the semis to qualify for the Gold medal match in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to bowl first as India would hope to restrict the Afghanistan team to a low score and chase it down.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2023 11:58 IST
India will take on Afghanistan in the final of the men's
Image Source : INDIA TV India will take on Afghanistan in the final of the men's cricket competition in Asian Games 2023

IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: In its first appearance in the cricket competition in the Asian Games, the Indian men's team has qualified for the Gold medal match and will be up against Afghanistan in the summit clash. The second-string Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side beat Nepal in their first match in the quarter-final by 23 runs after the latter threatened to chase down the 203-run target. But some good bowling the middle overs and at the death helped India defend a strong score. The semi-final was a rather cakewalk as they beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets. Afghanistan are coming into the final after beating Pakistan and will hope to script history by beating India in the final. Who will win the Gold medal? My guess is as good as yours, so follow our live updates for the event as Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to bowl first-

  • Oct 07, 2023 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Afghanistan playing XI

    Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan

  • Oct 07, 2023 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India stay unchanged, go with three spinners

    Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

  • Oct 07, 2023 11:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win the toss and opt to field

    Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field. The decision worked really well for India the last time around in the semis as they restricted Bangladesh for just 96 runs.

  • Oct 07, 2023 11:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India take on Afghanistan in the Gold medal match

    India are taking on Afghanistan in the Gold medal match in the men's T20 cricket competition. India beat Nepal in quarter-final and Bangladesh in semis to advance to the final.

