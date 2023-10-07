IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Live Score: Team India wins toss and opts to bowl in Gold medal match

Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan
Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh
Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field. The decision worked really well for India the last time around in the semis as they restricted Bangladesh for just 96 runs.
India are taking on Afghanistan in the Gold medal match in the men's T20 cricket competition. India beat Nepal in quarter-final and Bangladesh in semis to advance to the final.
