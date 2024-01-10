IND vs AFG: 3 players who might not get a chance in T20 series for India against Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The BCCI selected a 16-man Indian team for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan

India's final T20 assignment before the T20 World Cup is against Afghanistan and with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad not available due to their respective injuries, the BCCI and the selectors decided to recall the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after 14 months. The 16-man squad was probably the best option available to the selectors as it covers all areas from openers to the middle-order, the finishers, all-rounders, spinners and finally the pacers.

With both Rohit and Kohli certain to play all three matches, there could be a change to the line-up that has played T20Is for the last few months and hence a few of them might be designated to the bench, unfortunately.

Here's a look at three players, who might warm the bench for the whole series-

Washington Sundar: Washinton Sundar became an unintentional tourist for India in the last two T20 assignments against Australia and then South Africa. With Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja playing at No.7, Sundar's place was effectively taken with a Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav playing as the second spinner in the side. Even though he played one ODI against South Africa before the series got over, it looks difficult for Sundar to get a chance with Axar, Bishnoi and Kuldeep all three in the mix.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma lost his spot to Shreyas Iyer in the two matches against Australia and even though he played both games against South Africa, he didn't have a great outing and with Virat Kohli being a certainty at No.3, Tilak is unlikely to get a chance in the upcoming three matches against Afghanistan. India have added a few more options as far as the middle order is concerned including the likes of Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, hence, Tilak could warm the bench for all three games.

Ravi Bishnoi: The player of the series against Australia, Ravi Bishnoi even reached the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings. However, he found himself to be Dinesh Karthik in the world of MS Dhoni as Kuldeep Yadav was preferred as the second spinner in South Africa and the latter in the form he is, went on to take a five-wicket haul in the series decider against the Proteas and is likely to start the series. He may even play all the matches as it might get difficult for the team to drop someone like Kuldeep with the form he is in.