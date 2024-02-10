IND U19 vs AUS U19 live: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final for free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB KINGS/X Hugh Weibgen and Uday Saharan with the U19 World Cup 2024 trophy in Benoni on February 10

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live: The Indian cricket team will lock horns with Australia in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final on Sunday, February 10. The defending champions and the five-time winners will feature in their eighth final in tournament history with an impressive record against Australia.

After a dominant run in the group and super six stages, India recorded a two-wicket win while chasing a 245-run target against South Africa in the semifinal match. India have won all of their last four youth ODI matches against Australia with dominant results.

Australia, the two-time world champion, also had to fight hard in their semifinal game against Pakistan. Australia needed their best performance while chasing a 180-run target at Willowmoore Park. They walked away with a one-wicket win with five balls remaining to reach the final and now face their biggest challenge to the title on Sunday.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup 2024 final live streaming details:

When is the India vs Australia U19 World Cup final?

The India vs Australia U19 World Cup final match will take place on Sunday, February 11

Where is the India vs Australia U19 World Cup final?

The India vs Australia U19 World Cup final match is set to take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

At what time does the India vs Australia U19 World Cup final match start?

The match will start at 10:00 AM local time (Benoni) and at 1:30 PM IST (India)

Where to watch the India vs Australia U19 World Cup final match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels).

Where to watch the India vs Australia U19 World Cup final match online?

Indian users can enjoy online streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Squads:

India U19 Squad: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai.

Australia U19 Squad: Hugh Weibgen (c), Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor.