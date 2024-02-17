ILT20 2024 Final Live telecast: When and where to watch MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ILT20 MI Emirates take on Dubai Capitals in the final of ILT20 2024 in Dubai

After 33 games, several roster changes, continuous incoming and outgoing of players for several reasons and quite close contests, only two teams are left in the second edition of the International League T20. MI Emirates, the table toppers absolutely bulldozed their way through to the final except for a blip in the business end of the league stage. Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, have found the form late and how. The Capitals have gone on to win four games in a row and have the momentum by their side.

In the previous two meetings, the Capitals have beaten the Emirates side on both occasions rather comfortably and will be confident to achieve the three-peat against the Men in Blue. The reinforcements in the form of Leus do Ploy, Tom Abell and Olly Stone have worked wonders for the Capitals while Sam Billings has led the troops very effectively. On the other hand, with Nicholas Pooran, Tim David and Akeal Hosein coming back, the MI Emirates looked like a proper unit. The way the tournament has played out, another one-sided class could be in the offing but the strength of both the sides promises it to be a humdinger.

When and where to watch the ILT20 final between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals live on TV and OTT in India?

The ILT20 final between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals will kick off at 8 PM IST (6:30 pm local time) on Saturday, February 17 in Dubai. The match will be telecasted live on &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD and Zee Zest HD channels on TV. The match can be live streamed on the Zee5 app and the website.

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, McKenny Clarke, Chris Benjamin, Will Smeed, Asif Khan, Dan Mousley, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jordan Thompson, Ambati Rayudu, Reece Topley, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan

Dubai Capitals: Leus du Plooy, Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Sam Billings(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Richard Ngarava, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Abdul Ghaffar, Max Holden, George Munsey, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Dunk