'If they prepare pitches that turn a lot...': Nasser Hussain warns India ahead of England Test series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain advised India to prepare good pitches that turn naturally, just a bit so that the Indian team will be able to dominate the Tests, however, warned them against doing the opposite. Nasser was to mention that if the pitches turn a lot, then it might level the playing field as England spinners will come into the game as well and India might find themselves in a spot of bother.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast while looking forward to the five-match Test series between India and England, Nasser said, "I think what India should do is ask for good pitches that spin a bit because I think their spinners and batters will then out-bat and out-spin ours. If they ask for pitches that spin a lot then it becomes a bit of a lottery and brings England's spinners into the game. The way Bazball goes about its business, they won't die wondering."

Nasser, who was part of the World Cup commentary team, said that the fans in India are waiting to see their team give England and their Bazball a reality check. "There's been a lot of talk about Indian cricket and there's been a lot of talk about Bazball. My sense in the World Cup was that a lot of Indian fans are waiting to see how to put Bazball to bed."

England's Bazball, after a great start in the first year, haven't given as many results as they would have liked given they drew the Ashes series and even lost 19 points to slow over-rate and hence, an away series against India might not have come at a worse time for the Ben Stokes and Co. However, if England sees this challenge as an opportunity, nothing like it and would be interesting to see their approach if they find themselves 30/3, for example.