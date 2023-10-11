ICC World Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Virat, Rohit climb in leading run-scorer chart after India-Afghanistan match

Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli entered the top ten list of leading runscorers in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the Men in Blue's dominating eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11. India pulled off a sensational win to boost to the second position in the updated points table and players also benefitted in the leaderboard chart.
Rohit dominated India's second game in the 2023 World Cup by smashing 131 runs after going for a duck in the opening game against Australia. Rohit registered a 63-ball hundred to continue his red-hot form in ODIs and threw his name in the list of contenders for the leading runscorers. Kohli also registered an unbeaten fifty, his second consecutive half-century in the tournament, and took his runs tally to 140 after two innings, most for India in the ongoing edition.
Most runs in ICC World Cup 2023:
- Mohammad Rizwan - 199 runs in 2 innings
- Kusal Mendis - 198 runs in 2 innings
- Devon Conway - 184 runs in 2 innings
- Rachin Ravindra - 174 runs in 2 innings
- Joe Root - 159 runs in 2 innings
- Dawid Malan - 154 runs in 2 innings
- Virat Kohli - 140 runs in 2 innings
- Rohit Sharma - 131 runs in 2 innings
- Sadeera Samarawickrama - 131 runs in 2 innings
- Abdullah Shafique - 113 runs in 1 innings
In bowling, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah broke into the leaderboard chart after bowling his best-ever World Cup spell on Wednesday. Bumrah took four wickets for 39 against Afghanistan and now has six wickets from the opening two innings in the World Cup 2023. He is only behind New Zealand's spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner who has bowled the only five-fer of the tournament so far.
Most wickets in ICC World Cup 2023:
- Mitchell Santner - 7 wickets in 2 innings
- Jasprit Bumrah - 6 wickets in 2 innings
- Matt Henry - 6 wickets in 2 innings
- Hasan Ali - 6 wickets in 2 innings
- Haris Rauf - 5 wickets in 2 innings
- Shoriful Islam - 5 wickets in 2 innings
- Bas de Leede - 5 wickets in 2 innings
- Reece Topley - 4 wickets in 1 innings
- Mahedi Hasan - 4 wickets in 1 innings
- Shakib Al Hasan - 4 wickets in 2 innings