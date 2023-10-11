ICC World Cup 2023 Leaderboard: Virat, Rohit climb in leading run-scorer chart after India-Afghanistan match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli vs Afghanistan in ICC World Cup match on Oct 11, 2023

Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli entered the top ten list of leading runscorers in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the Men in Blue's dominating eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11. India pulled off a sensational win to boost to the second position in the updated points table and players also benefitted in the leaderboard chart.

Rohit dominated India's second game in the 2023 World Cup by smashing 131 runs after going for a duck in the opening game against Australia. Rohit registered a 63-ball hundred to continue his red-hot form in ODIs and threw his name in the list of contenders for the leading runscorers. Kohli also registered an unbeaten fifty, his second consecutive half-century in the tournament, and took his runs tally to 140 after two innings, most for India in the ongoing edition.

Most runs in ICC World Cup 2023:

Mohammad Rizwan - 199 runs in 2 innings Kusal Mendis - 198 runs in 2 innings Devon Conway - 184 runs in 2 innings Rachin Ravindra - 174 runs in 2 innings Joe Root - 159 runs in 2 innings Dawid Malan - 154 runs in 2 innings Virat Kohli - 140 runs in 2 innings Rohit Sharma - 131 runs in 2 innings Sadeera Samarawickrama - 131 runs in 2 innings Abdullah Shafique - 113 runs in 1 innings

In bowling, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah broke into the leaderboard chart after bowling his best-ever World Cup spell on Wednesday. Bumrah took four wickets for 39 against Afghanistan and now has six wickets from the opening two innings in the World Cup 2023. He is only behind New Zealand's spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner who has bowled the only five-fer of the tournament so far.

Most wickets in ICC World Cup 2023:

Mitchell Santner - 7 wickets in 2 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 6 wickets in 2 innings Matt Henry - 6 wickets in 2 innings Hasan Ali - 6 wickets in 2 innings Haris Rauf - 5 wickets in 2 innings Shoriful Islam - 5 wickets in 2 innings Bas de Leede - 5 wickets in 2 innings Reece Topley - 4 wickets in 1 innings Mahedi Hasan - 4 wickets in 1 innings Shakib Al Hasan - 4 wickets in 2 innings

