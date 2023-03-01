ICC Players rankings: Ravi Ashwin becomes new No.1 Test bowler in World as he leapfrogs James Anderson

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Ashwin takes top spot in ICC rankings

ICC Players rankings: India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday edged past England's iconic star James Anderson in the latest released ICC Players rankings. The Indian bowler has now become the new No.1 Test bowler in the world after making notable contributions in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Meanwhile, Anderson has fallen to No.2.

India are playing against Australia in a four-match Test series and are leading the contest by 2-0 Ravi Ashwin is among the top wicket-takers in the series and has 14 scalps from the first two matches. Even though Anderson scalped three wickets in the iconic second Test between New Zealand and England, his rating points fell by 7 and he now has 859 ratings. Ashwin was 2 points behind him at 864 and remains there to grab the top spot.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News