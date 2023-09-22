ICC announces U19 World Cup schedule with a new format; defending champs India to take on Bangladesh in opener

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER Team India will begin their U-19 World Cup 2024 campaign against Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, September 22 announced the schedule for the upcoming men's Under-19 World Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka. This will be the 15th edition of the Junior World Cup and will take place at five venues in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. The U19 World Cup 2024 will take place from January 13 to February 4 with the warm-up matches to be held from January 6 to 12.

The defending champions India will begin their campaign against the 2020 champions Bangladesh on Sunday, January 14. Apart from Bangladesh, Ireland and USA are in Group A alongside India. Top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage.

Announcing the schedule, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, "The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup has a long-standing history of introducing global audiences to future stars of the sport. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Angelo Mathews are some of the names that made their entrance onto the world stage at this event, and we are certain to see this tradition continue as the drama unfolds across the 41 tournament fixtures."

Three teams from Group A and Group D will be in one group of Super Six while top three teams each from groups B and C will be combined in the other group of Super Six. In a change of a format, similar to that of qualifiers, the teams qualifying will carry over their points to the Super Six. For eg, if India, Bangladesh and Ireland qualify for Super Six from Group A, India's points against Bangladesh and Ireland will carry over to the next stage.

In the Super Six, a team will play two teams of the other group who finished as different positions from them in the group stage. So, A1 will take on teams finishing second and third in Group D and similarly B2 will take on teams finishing first and third in Group C.

The top two teams from each of the groups in Super Six will qualify for the semi-finals on January 30 and February 1 at R Premadasa Stadium and the final will take place at P Sara Oval on Sunday, February 4.

Image Source : ICCICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Schedule

Teams participating:

Through automatic qualification: Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Through regional qualification: Namibia (Africa Regional Qualifier), Nepal, New Zealand (EAP Regional Qualifier), Scotland (Europe Regional Qualifier), USA (Americas Regional Qualifier).

Venues

Nondescripts Cricket Club, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, P. Sara Oval. Colombo, Colombo Cricket Club, Singhalese Sports Club

Latest Cricket News