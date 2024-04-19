Friday, April 19, 2024
     
West Indies legend calls for conferment of PhD degree on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah proved to be too hot to handle for the Punjab Kings batters in the 33rd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024. The right-arm pacer bagged figures of 3/21 to claim the Player of the Match award.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 13:24 IST
Jasprit Bumrah.
Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah.

One of the most feared fast bowlers of his time, Ian Bishop, has called for the conferment of a PhD degree on fast bowling to India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah after witnessing his match-winning spell against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday (April 18).

Bishop took to his X account to heap praise on the spearhead of Mumbai Indians' pace bowling attack. "If I could anoint Jasprit Bumrah with a fast bowling PHD, I would. He is a terrific communicator, Knowledgeable & articulate. I’d then have him hold bowling lectures to young for aspiring seam bowlers across the country at all levels. I wouldn’t wait until he retired," Bishop posted on X.

Bishop's praise for Bumrah is understandable as the ace pacer has proved unhittable in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. In a season where the willow has got the better of the ball like no other IPL edition, Bumrah has stood out as a bowler because of his ability to take wickets at crucial junctures.

The 30-year-old is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 13 wickets to his credit in seven games. He has conceded runs at an impressive economy rate of 5.96 thus far and averages a jaw-dropping 12.84 with the ball.

Notably, Bumrah is only the second bowler in the ongoing 17th season of the cash-rich league to bag a five-for apart from Yash Thakur of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His Player of the Match (POTM) award against Punjab Kings was his 10th overall in the lucrative tournament as he joined his India teammate Umesh Yadav as the pacer with the most POTM awards in the IPL.

Bumrah has played an instrumental role in helping Hardik Pandya resurrect Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign and is likely to perform well in the forthcoming contests.

