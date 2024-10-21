'I want to play...' - Mohammed Shami gives an update on his injury ahead of Australia tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has not played for India since the ODI World Cup final last year, has given a major update on his injury. Shami's injury has been one of the talking points with India's tour of Australia approaching fast. India skipper Rohit Sharma recently confirmed that Shami has faced a setback in his recovery with swollen knees and that they do not want to take an 'undercooked' Shami to Australia.

However, the fast bowler was seen bowling in full tilt soon after the first Test between India and New Zealand ended at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shami himself has now provided an update on the same saying that he is now pain-free and is eager to make a comeback.

"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at 100 per cent. The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away," Shami said on the sidelines of an event today.

Moreover, the Bengal pacer has also cleared that he would be playing a couple of Ranji Trophy matches for his state. Currently, Shami's only focus is to get fit in time for the tour of Australia but with around a month to go for the series, it remains to be seen how he plays a couple of matches before the five-match series.

"The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia. I have to spend more time on the ground. I want to play a couple of (Ranji) matches before I go," Shami added.