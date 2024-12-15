WPL 2025 auction: Complete squads of all five teams after end of bidding war in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : WPL WPL trophy.

WPL 2025 auction: The Women's Premier League 2024 auction took place in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15. As many as 124 players were up for grabs with a total of 19 slots available in the mini-auction. With teams already having retained much of their squad, the franchises made smart picks.

Four players were sold for a price of over Rs 1 crore. Uncapped Indians Simran Shaikh, G Kamalini and Prema Rawat and West Indies icon Deandra Dottin attracted big bids in the auction arena.

Simran became the most expensive player of the WPL 2025 auction after being roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.9 crore. She entered at a base price of Rs 10 lakh and saw a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and the Giants before being picked by the latter. West Indies icon Dottin was also picked by the Giants for Rs 1.7 crore.

Here are the squads of all teams for the WPL 2025 auction

Delhi Capitals squad:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Annabel Sutherland,

Players bought at auction: N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants squad:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Bharti Fulmali

Players bought at auction: Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik

Mumbai Indians squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, SB Keerthana,

Players bought at auction: G Kamalini, Nadine De Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad:

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Sobhana, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Sophie Molineux, Danni Wyatt

Players bought at auction: Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Raghvi Bisht, Jagravi Pawar

UP Warriorz squad:

Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry

Players bought at auction: Alana King, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud