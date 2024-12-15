Apple’s Siri gets smarter, iPhone 16 gets exclusive AI features in iOS 18.2

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Siri

Apple has again delighted the iPhone users all across the world with the release of the iOS 18.2 update, which comes with a host of cutting-edge features. Known for enhancing user experience with every update, Apple has focused on integrating advanced AI capabilities and exclusive tools for its latest devices. Here’s a closer look at what the iOS 18.2 update brings to the table.

Revolutionizing user experience with AI tools

1. Image Playground

Apple has introduced the standalone Image Playground app, which enables users to create animated and illustrated images based on text prompts using generative AI. Additionally, the Genmoji feature lets users design custom emojis, offering more creative freedom.

2. Image Wand

The Image Wand feature converts rough sketches or handwritten notes into refined images. This tool simplifies turning ideas into visuals and boosts productivity.

3. Writing Tools Expansion

The new Describe Your Change feature enhances text editing by allowing users to refine their written content. From making a message more dynamic to creating poetic formats, the tool caters to diverse writing needs.

Exclusive Features for iPhone 16 Series

4. Visual Intelligence

Exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup, Visual Intelligence provides real-time information about objects and places in the camera frame. This feature also supports text translation, adding contact details from scanned text, and conducting web searches directly from the camera view.

ChatGPT Integration for Smarter Siri

Apple has upgraded Siri with ChatGPT integration, making it smarter and more interactive. Siri can now answer complex queries, explain documents, and analyze photos, taking personal assistance to the next level.

Compatibility and availability

The iOS 18.2 update is now available for all iPhones that support iOS 18, though advanced AI features like Visual Intelligence and ChatGPT are limited to the iPhone 16 series and select high-end models such as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

