Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 MLAs sworn in as Ministers in Fadnavis-led cabinet | Check Full list

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government took place on Sunday (December 15), with 39 ministers, taking its strength to 42. Notably, the council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.

While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state. In the expansion, BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan. For the second time after 1991, the swearing-in ceremony of ministers was organized in Nagpur.

Here's the full list of new ministers

BJP MLAs sworn as Ministers

Chandrashekhar Bawankule Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Chandrakant Patil Girish Mahajan Ganesh Naik Mangal Prabhat Lodha Jaykumar Rawal Pankaja Munde Atul Save Ashok Uike Ashish Shelar Shivendra Raje Bhosale Jaykumar Gore Sanjay Savkare Nitesh Rane Akash Fundkar Madhuri Misal (MoS) Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS) Meghana Bordikar (Mos)

Shiv Sena MLAs sworn as Ministers

Gulabrao Patil Dada Bhuse Sanjay Rathod Uday Samat Shambhuraj Desai Sanjay Shirsat Pratap Sarnaik Bharat Gogawale Prakash Abitkar Ashish Jaiswal (MoS) Yogesh Kadam (MoS)

NCP MLAs sworn as Ministers

Hasan Mushrif Dhananjay Munde Dattatray Bharne Aditi Tatkare Manikrao Kokate Narhari Zirwal Makarand Jadhav-Patil Babasaheb Patil Indranil Naik (MoS)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49 seats. The Assembly election in the state was held in a single phase on November 20. The results of state elections were declared on November 23, and the names of elected legislative assembly members were published in the Maharashtra government state gazette vide the ECI's notification. This was done as per the provisions of section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

