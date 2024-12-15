Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
Simran Shaikh emerges most expensive player in WPL 2025 auction as Gujarat Giants spend Rs 1.9 crore

Simran Shaikh scored just 29 runs in 9 games in the Women's Premier League 2023 for UP Warriorz and spent the entire 2024 season on a bench for the Mumbai Indians. But the young big-hitter was able to bag the biggest cheque in the WPL 2025 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 16:34 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 17:24 IST
Simran Shaikh
Image Source : BCCI Simran Shaikh during the WPL game in Navi Mumbai on March 24, 2024

Simran Shaikh clinched the biggest cheque in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. Gujarat Giants spent a whooping Rs 1.9 crore to sign the Indian batter, making her the second-most expensive uncapped player in WPL history.

The 22-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh but soon witnessed a big battle for her signature. Delhi Capitals were the first team to raise their paddle and were joined by Gujarat Giants to trigger a bidding war.

Gujarat took a step back to think when the bid reached Rs 1.6 crore but after some discussion and head-scratching, they re-entered with Rs 1.7 crore. Delhi also took a considerable time to up their bid by Rs 10 lakh but Gujarat seemed adamant with a potential winning bid of Rs 1.9 crore.

Before Simran's name came into the auction, Gujarat Giants had spent Rs 1.7 core to sign the West Indies' legendary all-rounder Deandra Dottin. With the addition of Dottin and Simran, the Giants significantly boosted their batting attack for the WPL 2025 season.

Top buys at WPL 2025 auction

  1. Simran Shaikh to Gujarat Giants - Rs 1.90 crore
  2. Deandra Dottin to Gujarat Giants - Rs 1.70 crore
  3. G Kamalini to Mumbai Indians - Rs 1.60 crore
  4. Prema Rawat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 1.20 crore
  5. N Charani to Delhi Capitals - Rs 55 lakh
