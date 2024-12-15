Who is G Kamalini, uncapped 16-year-old who bagged Rs 1.60 crore at WPL 2025 mini auction?

Follow us on Image Source : SUPER KINGS ACADEMY Mitchell Santner and G Kamalini.

Uncapped 16-year-old Indian player G Kamalini broke the bank in the Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction. Kamalini fetched a handsome amount of Rs 1.60 crore from Mumbai Indians.

Kamalini entered the auction arena at a base price of Rs 10 lakh and attracted interest from both Delhi Capitals and MI. Both the teams went for the teenager before the champions of the inaugural edition, Mumbai, got their player at the end.

All you need to know about G Kamalini

Kamalini, a Tamil Nadu teenager, is likely to be in India's squad for the U19 World Cup next year in Malaysia. She is a wicketkeeper batter and has already made her way into the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2024 squad.

Kamalini starred in the first match of the tournament against the Pakistan U19 side. She slammed 44 from just 29 balls in the paltry run-chase of 68 against the arch-rivals at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

The youngster was also a vital cog for Tamil Nadu in winning the U-19 domestic tournament a few months ago. She had slammed 311 runs in that tournament in only eight matches.

Kamalini showed her skills in the U19 tri-series final against South Africa A when she smashed 79 for India B. Overall, she has played three T20 matches and has made 87 runs at a strike rate of 89.69.

Apart from spending a huge amount on Kamalini, MI made a snatch when they bought the South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Apart from MI, no one made a bid for the Proteas star and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side roped in de Klerk. The 24-year-old all-rounder was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2024 after being picked as a replacement for Heather Knight.

The WPL 2025 auction is taking place in Bengaluru. A total of 124 players are up for grabs in the bidding war. A total of 19 players can be picked.