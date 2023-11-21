Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'I try to take the game...': Rinku Singh clear about his approach in IND vs AUS T20I series

'I try to take the game...': Rinku Singh clear about his approach in IND vs AUS T20I series

India cricketer Rinku Singh and many other young cricketers in the country will be back in action with the T20I series against Australia. Ahead of the series opener, Rinku opened up on his journey so far and also spoke about his mindset while batting in T20 cricket.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2023 16:51 IST
Rinku Singh, IND vs AUS
Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

India and Australia are set to lock horns yet again on Thursday (November 23) in the first of five-match T20I series, only four days after they faced each other in the final of World Cup 2023. However, most of India and Australia regulars are set to skip this series even though there will be one eye on next year's T20 World Cup.

This is also an opportunity for quite a few players from both sides to cement their place in the team with strong performances in the T20I series. Rinku Singh is one of them even as he has impressed in limited outings for India already in the shortest format. The left-hander impressed immensely for a couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before making his debut earlier this year and has so far played five T20Is scoring 75 runs at a strike-rate of 208.33.

He normally gets to play in the last few overs of the innings but the man likes to take 5 to 6 deliveries before going berserk with the bat. "When I come out to bat, I want to face 5-6 balls and then take things forward accordingly. The mindset I have adopted is that I try to take the game into the last 2-3 overs before opening up. Most of the times I succeed in these overs," Rinku said while speaking to JioCinema.

Rinku Singh was last part of the team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou as India won the gold medal after the final against Afghanistan got rained out. The 26-year-old was delighted to experience the feeling of winning a medal for country and said, "That was a very nice feeling. Every athlete has to work really hard for their medals. There were other Indian athletes there and they too won medals. So, it was a very good experience. There’s a lot of value to a gold medal."

Related Stories
Changes continue to ring in Pakistan cricket, PCB makes one more announcement before Australia tour

Changes continue to ring in Pakistan cricket, PCB makes one more announcement before Australia tour

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after snub from India's T20 squad for Australia series

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after snub from India's T20 squad for Australia series

Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, ICC moves U-19 World Cup 2024 to different country: Report

Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, ICC moves U-19 World Cup 2024 to different country: Report

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News