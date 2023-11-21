'I try to take the game...': Rinku Singh clear about his approach in IND vs AUS T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

India and Australia are set to lock horns yet again on Thursday (November 23) in the first of five-match T20I series, only four days after they faced each other in the final of World Cup 2023. However, most of India and Australia regulars are set to skip this series even though there will be one eye on next year's T20 World Cup.

This is also an opportunity for quite a few players from both sides to cement their place in the team with strong performances in the T20I series. Rinku Singh is one of them even as he has impressed in limited outings for India already in the shortest format. The left-hander impressed immensely for a couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before making his debut earlier this year and has so far played five T20Is scoring 75 runs at a strike-rate of 208.33.

He normally gets to play in the last few overs of the innings but the man likes to take 5 to 6 deliveries before going berserk with the bat. "When I come out to bat, I want to face 5-6 balls and then take things forward accordingly. The mindset I have adopted is that I try to take the game into the last 2-3 overs before opening up. Most of the times I succeed in these overs," Rinku said while speaking to JioCinema.

Rinku Singh was last part of the team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou as India won the gold medal after the final against Afghanistan got rained out. The 26-year-old was delighted to experience the feeling of winning a medal for country and said, "That was a very nice feeling. Every athlete has to work really hard for their medals. There were other Indian athletes there and they too won medals. So, it was a very good experience. There’s a lot of value to a gold medal."

Latest Cricket News