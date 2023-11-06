"I am not feeling great...": Massive concern around Steve Smith for Australia ahead of Afghanistan clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

After registering a crucial win over arch-rivals England, Australia are scheduled to face Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 7). They are on a roll having won five consecutive matches so far and are the favourites to win their sixth match in a row against the Afghans. However, ahead of the clash, the five-time champions have a major fitness concern to handle related to former captain Steve Smith.

Australia's designated number three batter has admitted that he is struggling with vertigo over the last few days. While speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Smith stated that he has been feeling the symptoms of the same since the win over England but was hopeful of being available for the match against Afghanistan.

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It's a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training and I'm all good. But it's not a nice place to be. I think I'll be ok. I'm not feeling great at present. I've had a few episodes. I can tell you it's not a fun space to be in. But I'll go out and have a hit hopefully I'm ok," Smith said on the eve of the Afghanistan clash.

Meanwhile, Maxwell who suffered concussion after falling off a golf cart and missed the match against England, trained with the squad over the weekend while Mitchell Marsh is also expected to return to the playing XI. It remains to be seen now if Smith will be rested with Australia almost certain to make it to the semifinal. Having said that, he is one of the most potent players of spin bowling in the line-up and with Afghanistan playing at least with three spinners in their XI, Australia will hope that Smith recovers in time.

