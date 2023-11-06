Monday, November 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. "I am not feeling great...": Massive concern around Steve Smith for Australia ahead of Afghanistan clash

"I am not feeling great...": Massive concern around Steve Smith for Australia ahead of Afghanistan clash

Australia are already fretting over Glenn Maxwell's fitness while Mitchell Marsh has just joined the squad after going back home for personal reasons. Meanwhile, Smith's fitness will leave the management worried as he is one of the important players in the team.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2023 14:54 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

After registering a crucial win over arch-rivals England, Australia are scheduled to face Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 7). They are on a roll having won five consecutive matches so far and are the favourites to win their sixth match in a row against the Afghans. However, ahead of the clash, the five-time champions have a major fitness concern to handle related to former captain Steve Smith.

Australia's designated number three batter has admitted that he is struggling with vertigo over the last few days. While speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Smith stated that he has been feeling the symptoms of the same since the win over England but was hopeful of being available for the match against Afghanistan.

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It's a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training and I'm all good. But it's not a nice place to be. I think I'll be ok. I'm not feeling great at present. I've had a few episodes. I can tell you it's not a fun space to be in. But I'll go out and have a hit hopefully I'm ok," Smith said on the eve of the Afghanistan clash.

Meanwhile, Maxwell who suffered concussion after falling off a golf cart and missed the match against England, trained with the squad over the weekend while Mitchell Marsh is also expected to return to the playing XI. It remains to be seen now if Smith will be rested with Australia almost certain to make it to the semifinal. Having said that, he is one of the most potent players of spin bowling in the line-up and with Afghanistan playing at least with three spinners in their XI, Australia will hope that Smith recovers in time.

Related Stories
WATCH | When Sachin Tendulkar predicted Virat Kohli as one of the players to break his records

WATCH | When Sachin Tendulkar predicted Virat Kohli as one of the players to break his records

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final - PUN vs BAR: Where to Watch and live streaming details

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final - PUN vs BAR: Where to Watch and live streaming details

World Record! Virat Kohli become only cricketer to achieve historic milestone after his 49th ODI ton

World Record! Virat Kohli become only cricketer to achieve historic milestone after his 49th ODI ton

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News