Here's how India and Pakistan can play the final of Asia Cup 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IND vs PAK can happen two more times in the tournament.

The India-Pakistan spectacle isn't over in the Asia Cup just yet. The two teams can face off against each other two more times, including in the final of the tournament.

Here is How India vs Pakistan Can Happen Again?

Asia Cup is divided into two groups - A & B. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in group A. India became the first team in the group to qualify for the Super 4s after beating Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will now face Hong Kong on September 2. The winner of this match will face India on Sunday. If Pakistan can beat Hong Kong, and there's a good chance that they do, cricket fans will be in for a treat on Sunday.

How Will India & Pakistan Face Each Other in Asia Cup 2022 Final?

After the group stage is done, India and Pakistan will face the teams of Group B. If both of them successfully finish in the top 2 of the Super 4s, it will be India vs Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Who Will be The Dark Horse?

Both India & Pakistan will need to be wary of Afghanistan as they have been playing some really good cricket. They defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

India vs Pakistan - 1st Match Report

Team India registered a brilliant victory against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and settled the score of the previous match.

The last time these teams faced each other was in the 2021 World Cup when Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets.

Hardik Pandya powered Team India's innings with the bat as well as the ball. He took a 3-wicket haul and scored 33 off 17 balls with four boundaries and one six.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) led the bowling attack and his four-wicket haul included the wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (10). On the other hand, Hardik's bowling contributed to the collapse of the Pakistani batting line-up.

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 for 33 in his first-ever appearance in an Indo-Pak game.

Pakistan were bundled up at a score of 147.

It looked like an easy and straightforward chase but India's top-three batters faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and the performances of all three KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) were underwhelming.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win.

With the team needing 6 runs from three deliveries, Hardik finished the match in style with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Full squads -

India squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Latest Cricket News