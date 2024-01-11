'Helicopter to land inside stadium' - David Warner set to make dramatic entry at SCG to play BBL clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner

David Warner is set to make a dramatic entry in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season for Sydney Thunder. He is set to be available for his side to play in the last three matches of the league stage before flying to UAE to lead Dubai Capitals in the second edition of the International League T20. However, to be able to feature in the marquee clash against the Sydney Sixers, the left-hander is in race against time to reach the venue as well with his brother getting married on the same day as the match (January 12).

Interestingly, Warner, who retired from Test cricket only last week, at the SCG, will land his helicopter at the same venue on the outfield where'Thanks Davey' message was painted on the last day of the Test match between Australia and Pakistan. Earlier, the plan was to use Allianz Stadium which is nearest to the cricket ground but that was later ruled out. Also, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, weather permitting Warner will touch down at the SCG outfield at 5 PM local time after attending his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley.

"He's going to take a lot of effort to come and play for us. We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket," Sydney Thunder pacer Gurinder Sandhu said.

Sydney Sixers will also have Steve Smith available for this fixture which makes it a blockbuster encounter and is also expected to be a sellout crowd at the SCG. "He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands.

"I'm glad they are making it happen because think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against him. One of the best players in the world and has been for a long time," Sixers pacer Sean Abbott added.