'He actually knows my name': Shreyanka Patil's fangirl moment comes to life as WPL champion meets RCB stalwart

Follow us on Image Source : SHREYANKA PATIL/X Shreyanka Patil with Virat Kohli.

Spin-bowling allrounder Shreyanka Patil played a huge role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to clinch their maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title and has certainly inspired numerous little girls in India and across the globe to take up the sport professionally and emulate her.

While the 21-year-old emerging allrounder has certainly given a reason for many kids to follow her footsteps, the Purple Cap winner crossed paths with her role model on Tuesday (March 19).

Shreyanka met RCB stalwart Virat Kohli and shared a picture of the meeting on the social media platform 'X'. She penned a beautiful caption to express her elation. "Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life. Virat said, “Hi Shreyanka, well bowled.” He actually knows my name. #StillAFanGirl #rolemodel," Shreyanka captioned her post.

Notably, Shreyanka played a major hand in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The off-break bowler was the pick of all the RCB bowlers on the night of the final against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Shreyanka claimed figures of 4/12 in 3.3 overs and turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief for RCB. It was her spell that helped RCB make lightwork of Delhi's tail and bundle the Meg Lanning-led side out for just 113 in 18.3 overs.

Shreyanka picked up the wickets of Lanning, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia and finished her season by topping the wickets column. She was awarded the Purple Cap for her stupendous display throughout the season.

Shreyanka's growing stature can make her a crucial member of India's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 slated to be organised in Bangladesh in September and October. Australia are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, having won the previous edition in South Africa.