Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine': Faf du Plessis tweets after on-field collision

Faf du Plessis has tweeted for the first time since a nasty collision with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while fielding during their Pakistan Super League match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The South African star said that he has a "concussion with some memory loss."

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love," wrote du Plessis.

The collision took place in the 19th over of Peshawar innings when du Du Plessis' head hit Hasnain's knee before the South Africa cricketer fell on the ground. It happened as Du Plessis was trying to stop a boundary.

He was later substituted by Saim Ayub. The Gladiators used a concussion substitute for the second time in two days.

During their last match against Islamabad United, all-rounder Andre Russell took a blow to his helmet from a Mohammad Musa bouncer. He was replaced by the fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Before the resumption of PSL, du Plessis was playing in the IPL 2021, where he scored 320 runs from seven matches, including four consecutive half-centuries, his form helping Chennai Super Kings to a strong position in the table.