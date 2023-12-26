Have been blocked from everywhere: Shikhar Dhawan pens heart-wrenching letter to wish his son on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shikhar Dhawan is not with his son Zorawar on the latter's birthday and wished him with an emotional post on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan has been going through a tumultuous time in his personal life having been separated from his ex-wife Aesha and it is having a poor impact on his relationship with his son Zorawar as well. Having met his son more than a year ago, Dhawan shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram to wish Zorawar on his birthday on December 26 but revealed that he has been blocked from everywhere and hoped that they both can reunite soon.

"It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote in a long emotional post on Instagram.

Dhawan last met his son in November 2022 and has to had wish his son on his birthday virtually last year and this time as well. "Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life," Dhawan added.

Dhawan, who last played for India in December 2022, is now in the scheme of things for India across formats but being captain of Punjab Kings in the IPL, he has something to look forward to in the upcoming few months and being secured and happy-go-lucky person he is, he is okay to put on a happy face despite all the trials and tribulations in his married life.

