Harry Brook's World Cup dream still alive; gets added to England squads for New Zealand and Ireland series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook during the T20I match against New Zealand on September 5, 2023

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland on Wednesday, September 6. In a major development, the star cricketer Harry Brook has been added to the ODI squad for both the New Zealand and Ireland series, which hints at the batter's potential inclusion in England's team for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Brook, 24, was the high-profile absentee when the current world champions announced a 15-member provisional squad to defend their title on August 16. Ben Stokes' shocking return from the ODI retirement and Joe Root's inclusion cost Brook a place in the World Cup team. But England captain Jos Buttler recently revealed that the Three Lions can consider Brook and other names for the World Cup team as they have till September 28 to submit their final squad. So Brook's expected inclusion in the ODI team for the New Zealand and Ireland series hints at the batter's potential inclusion for the mega tournament India.

England ODI squad for Ireland series: Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

England squad for New Zealand series: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Harry Brook

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News