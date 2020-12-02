Australia vs India 3rd ODI live: Pandya-Jadeja breaks India's 21-year-old record for sixth wicket

Image Source : AP Indian batsmen Hardik Pandya (centre) and Ravindra Jadeja (far right) during a drinks break with 12th man Sanju Samson in Canberra on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were in full flow on Wednesday when the duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 150 runs for the sixth wicket to take India past 300 in 50 overs against Australia at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

While Pandya missed out on his century with a 76-ball 92, Jadeja scored a 50-ball 66 to help India recover from a dicey situation when they were reeling at 152/5 at one stage.

With the match-saving 150-run stand, which came off 108 deliveries, the duo surpassed India's 21-year-old record of the sixth-wicket stand. The record was previously held by Sadagoppan Ramesh and Robin Singh at Sri Lanka's Colombo SSC in 1999.

More to follow...