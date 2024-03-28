'Greater things in store': Bravo, Pollard put arm on teenager Kwena Maphaka's shoulder after tough IPL debut

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Kwena Maphaka had his toughest test while graduating from U19 to pro league as he went for 66 runs on his IPL debut playing for Mumbai Indians

Kwena Maphaka, the player of the tournament in the U-19 World Cup 2024, got baptised by fire literally as he went for 66 runs in his four overs on his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Maphaka, who replaced Dilshan Madushanka in the MI squad for the 17th edition of the cash-rich league, came into the side in place of Luke Wood and the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and later Heinrich Klaasen went after him.

It was a tough day in the office for the teenager and former cricketers and legends of the game put their arm on Maphaka's shoulder saying that it was a challenge and it was tough out there not just for him but all the bowlers. However, he has the ability to bounce back and there are great things in store for him as said by Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Kevin Pietersen on social media.

"Keep your head up Champ! Kwena Maphaka I’m sure you will definitely bounce back and don’t let this one off game make you start to doubt yourself,it’s a great challenge for you and you will only get better as the tournament goes on!," Bravo wrote on his Instagram. "Head up young man … greater things to achieve. I’m sure your family, friends loved ones are very proud of you tough first day at the office but loved how you kept coming . #greaterthingsinstore # future looks bright . #17yearsyoung we believe in giving youngsters a platform @mumbaiindians," said Pollard.

"I hope Kwena Maphaka wakes up this morning extremely proud of what he achieved last night. There are many seasoned international campaigners that try their level best to get picked up in an @IPL auction and just at the age of 17, yes 17, he made is debut as a foreign player. Forget your figures and love what you achieved. You go, buddy," South Africa-born Pietersen wrote.

In a game where 277 played 246, every bowler went the distance and Maphaka will be hoping that better days are ahead of him.