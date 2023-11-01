Glenn Maxwell ruled out of World Cup clash against England after suffering concussion in freak golf accident

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell won't feature in Australia's eagerly-awaited clash against arch-rivals England after suffering a concussion on a golf course on Monday, October 30. Maxwell,35, fell from a golf cart while heading to the team bus from the clubhouse and is reportedly expected to remain under concussion protocols for a week.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that there is nothing much to worry about and the star allrounder will start with some light exercises to progress towards making a return.

"He's been honest with the information he's provided. He's doing fine. He'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return-to-play protocol. I suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse that it currently is," told McDonald as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think it rattled everyone to be fair once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game. There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day: it was a clear-cut accident and unfortunately, it's compromised what we are doing as a team," he added.

Maxwell's absence might hurt the five-time ODI world champions in the game against their Ashes rivals. He scored a historic ton in the game against Netherlands to announce his arrival in the ongoing edition while playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and followed it up with a quick-fire cameo (41 off 24 balls) against Trans-Tasman rivals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala.

The Pat Cummins-led side will take on the Three Lions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. The Aussies will then square off against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their remaining games of the league stage.

