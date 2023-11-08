Glenn Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old world record in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Glenn Maxwell broke several records against Afghanistan

The Wankhede crowd witnessed arguably the best ever innings in ODI cricket on Tuesday (November 7) as Glenn Maxwell helped his side recover from 91/7 to chase down 292 runs with more than three overs to spare. Perhaps, he smacked an unbeaten 201* out of 293 runs scored by Australia in the run-chase to script history. Along with this, he also broke India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's long standing world record.

Kapil Dev had scored an unbeaten 175 during the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe helping India recover from 17/5 and 78/7 as the team eventually posted 266 runs in 60 overs. He had come out to bat at number six then and had notched up the highest individual at the batting position then. Kapil Dev held that record until yesterday before Maxwell went past him after 40 long years.

Glenn Maxwell too batted at number six and came out to bat when his team was struggling at 49/4 in the ninth over. Perhaps, he also survived the hattrick ball from Azmatullah Omarzai by a whisker with the ball deviating from his bat's edge. He saw his teammates falling like nine pins as the five-time champions looked down and out at 91/7.

But Maxwell had brought a bit of luck with him as well. He was given out lbw when at 27 only for the decision to be overturned on DRS and then was dropped by Mujeeb Ur Rahman on 33. Well, the man made Afghanistan pay pretty heavily as the Asian team looked set to take a massive step towards semifinals with a big win in this game. It wasn't to be for them as Maxwell madness had to unfold in the middle.

Highest scores while batting at number six

Player Score Glenn Maxwell 201* Kapil Dev 175* Andrew Symonds 143* MS Dhoni 139* Jos Buttler 129

