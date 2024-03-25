Monday, March 25, 2024
     
  5. Fight ensues between spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium during Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash | WATCH

Gujarat Titans won the game against Mumbai Indians by six runs to kick off their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 campaign in superb style. Sai Sudharsan was the Player of the Match (POTM) for his 45-run knock.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 12:58 IST
Spectators turn violent during GT vs MI clash.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/X Spectators turn violent during GT vs MI clash.

Though the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Sunday (March 25) started after sunset, there was still a lot of heat in the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium as a few spectators turned violent and hammered each other black and blue.

In a video that is setting the internet alight, a section of the crowd assembled to witness the game can be seen throwing punches at each other. The video surfaced after the conclusion of the game and doesn't really give a cue as to what led to the brawl.

Watch the viral video:

Meanwhile, the match turned out to be a last-ball thriller and kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. Mumbai Indians' newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya got lucky at the toss and chose to field first. The decision didn't seem to be a bad one after the MI bowling attack restricted the hosts to just 168 in 20 overs.

The five-time IPL champions got off to a poor start as they lost opener Ishan Kishan for nought and Naman Dhir with just 30 runs on the board.

With the team in peril, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 29 balls) took matters into his own hands and scripted a rearguard action alongside MI's overseas signing Dewald Brevis (46 off 38 balls).

Together the batting pair aggregated 77 runs for the third wicket before Rohit was pinned in front of his stumps by left-arm orthodox bowler R Sai Kishore on the first ball of the 13th over. Rohit's knock put MI in a commanding position as the right-handed batter accumulated his runs at a strike rate of 148.27 with the help of seven fours and a six.

However, Rohit and Brevis' knocks went in vain eventually as the GT bowlers came back from behind to win the game much to the delight of the home crowd.

 

 

