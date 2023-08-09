Fan's Nostradamus-esque 18-month-old prediction of Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary's U-turn from retirement goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Manoj Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu have made U-turns after retirement in the recent past

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary took a U-turn on his retirement on Tuesday, August 8 announcing that he still wants to play one more year for Bengal in an attempt to win the coveted Ranji Trophy. Tiwary had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last week but has now made a comeback. The Bengal cricketer is not the only one to do it in recent times as Moeen Ali came back from his Test retirement to play the Ashes while Ambati Rayudu last year deleted his tweet after announcing his retirement from IPL last year and played the 2023 edition in title-winning edition for Chennai Super Kings.

"Giving it myself one more year for bengal cricket team to play and win the Ranji trophy with my teammates. So I’m back playing the game which has been my passion and love all my life. Sorry for the inconvenience," wrote Tiwary on Twitter.

The U-turn from retirement in popular grapevine is referred to as doing a 'Shahid Afridi' as the former Pakistan captain has done so, several times in the past. And every cricketer, who does so is said to be doing an Afridi. But an interesting thing happened in relation to Tiwary's decision that a fan had already predicted in 2022 that something like this would happen.

A Twitter (X) user named Arjun during a discussion on January 11, 2022, had said that Ambati Rayudu and Manoj Tiwary will come back from retirement and four months later, the CSK batter did it and 18 months later, the Bengal cricketer has done it. The post has gone viral since Tiwary's confirmation.

Tiwary, who represented India in 15 matches (12 ODIs and 3 T20Is), has played 141 first-class matches and has scored 9908 runs and will be hoping to reach the landmark of 10000 runs in his probably final season.

