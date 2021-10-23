England vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs WI Super 12 Live Updates from Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow ball-by-ball scores from ENG vs WI Super 12 Match in T20 WC 2021 from Dubai.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match from Dubai. Two-time champions but currently out of sorts, the West Indies will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England in a Super 12 match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup here on Saturday. A team packed with some of the most destructive T20 players, the West Indies cut a sorry figure in the two warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan and would need to quickly shrug off the disappointment ahead of the tournament proper.

England vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs WI Super 12 Match Online. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, October 23. The match is set to start live at 7:30 p.m. IST.