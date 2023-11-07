ENG vs NED Pitch Report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play in World Cup's 40th match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP Jos Buttler (left) and Scott Edwards (right).

The defending champions England are all set to take on the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ongoing World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 8.

Though both teams are already out of the qualification race for the semifinals, the battle to secure a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is at stake and it requires teams to finish in the top seven on the points table at the end of the round-robin stage of the World Cup 2023.

Both Netherlands and the Three Lions are in the race and a win at the MCA Stadium in Pune will bolster their chances, hence, there is a lot to play for now.

The previous fixture at the venue saw South Africa post a gigantic total of 357 on the scoreboard while batting first for the loss of just four wickets in their 50 overs as both Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen scored match-winning centuries.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Pitch Report

The wicket at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune has been purely batting-friendly in the ongoing showpiece event. However, it offers some encouraging bounce and carry for the seamers who bend their backs and bowl with some gas.

MCA Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 300

Average second innings score: 264

Highest total scored: 357/4 by South Africa vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 356/7 by India vs England

Lowest total recorded: 167 all out by New Zealand vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 283/9 by West Indies vs India

England squad:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

Netherlands squad:

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

