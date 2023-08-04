England's World Cup-winning star announces shock retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alex Hales and Sam Curran during during T20I series against Australia in October 2022

Star English batter Alex Hales announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, August 4. Hales last played international cricket during England's title-winning campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where he famously knocked out the Indian cricket team in the semi-final round.

The 34-year-old top-order batter made his international debut in August 2011 and went on to make 156 appearances across all three formats. He scored over 5000 runs in international cricket with the help of seven centuries.

His decision comes as a surprise to fans and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as the veteran batter was expected to make a team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Hales reportedly opted out of England's T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year to play in the Pakistan Super League 2023.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. I've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on," Hales said in a statement. "Throughout my time in an England shirt I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It's been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final."

Hales played a crucial role in England's title glory during the last T20 World Cup. He smashed 86* off 47 against India in the semi-final round and was England's leading run-getter in the tournament after Josh Buttler. He hasn't featured in ODI's since 2019 but regular performer in the shortest format. Hales is currently featuring in The Hundred 2023 tournament where he has a contract with Trent Rockets.

