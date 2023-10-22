England pacer Reece Topley ruled out of World Cup after scans confirm fracture in left index finger

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Reece Topley looking at his damaged left index finger.

England's World Cup defence is under serious threat as the team's premier left-arm pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament after suffering a fracture in his left index finger.

Topley, 29, was seen grimacing in pain during his fourth over against South Africa on Saturday after he was struck in an attempt to field a ball in his follow-through. He was immediately taken off and after receiving some treatment on his fingers came back to bowl five more overs in the game. However, the Ipswich-born was not able to bat as the defending champions suffered a 229-run drubbing.

England's white-ball head coach Matthew Mott had mentioned after the game that the bowler was likely to miss the upcoming matches of the showpiece event but wanted to wait for the report of scans.

The England Cricket Board gave the official update on Sunday and informed that Topley won't be a part of the team going ahead in the tournament due to the blow.

